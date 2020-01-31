The American International Rattlesnake Museum is a national gem

2020 is all about discovering new things in our own backyard. The purpose of the Local Guide is to showcase everything that is different and unique to New Mexico and the Duke City. This week she explored Old Town where she discovered a national gem, in our own backyard!

The American International Rattlesnake Museum is an exciting and educational experience for the entire family. This animal conservation museum reveals the hundreds of ways that rattlesnakes and other “less desirable” animals have influenced our lives. Examples are given through artifacts, memorabilia, and the largest collection of different species of live rattlesnakes in the world. In fact, the Rattlesnake Museum hosts more different species than the Bronx Zoo, the Philadelphia Zoo, the National Zoo, the Denver Zoo, the San Francisco Zoo, and the San Diego Zoo, all combined! Species from North, Central, and South America are presented in beautifully recreated habitats. Myths are explored, phobias cured, and mysteries revealed at this must-see Museum of the Southwest. It’s a wonderful way for your family to share in this fascinating, mysterious, and misunderstood corner of the animal kingdom.

Baja California Rattlesnake (Courtesy of American International Rattlesnake Museum)

Western Diamondback Rattlesnake (Courtesy of American International Rattlesnake Museum)

Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

(Courtesy of American International Rattlesnake Museum)

Blacktail Rattlesnake (Courtesy of American International Rattlesnake Museum)

Gila Monster (Courtesy of American International Rattlesnake Museum)

Besides having the largest collection of different species of rattlesnakes on public exhibit in the world, the museum is home to an astounding array of snake-related artwork, artifacts, and memorabilia. Exhibits include collections of…

toys & games

ceramics & glassware

jewelry

clothing & apparel

shoes & boots

military & police

scouting

food & beverages

sculptures

paintings

engravings

photography

stamps & coins

Native American

religious

historical

books, magazines & articles

cartoons & comics

video & film library

medical

snakebite kits & antivenins

products with snake names

instruments & music

movies & celebrity

rocks & fossils

advertisements

license plates

Fun Museum Facts & Figures

Opening Date: May 5, 1990 (Otherwise known as Snako-de-Mayo)

Number of visitors annually: 50,000

Number of TV shows the Museum has appeared on: 27 (Including the Disney and Discovery Channels)

Number of books the Museum has been included in: 22

Number of times a rattlesnake has bitten Bob: 1

Number of official Museum T-shirts sold: 25,000

Number of field trips scheduled to the Museum yearly: 275

5 times as many adults as kids visit the museum.

More women than men visit the museum

The most common comment heard at the museum: “I had no idea there were so many kinds of rattlesnakes!”

The Museum is home to 34 different varieties of rattlesnakes.

