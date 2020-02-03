Albuquerque Christian School is holding an open house for new families

Albuquerque Christian School is a private school serving students PreK through 8th grade. They’ll be holding an open house for new families to see what the school is all about and if it’s the perfect fit for their child. Principal Regina Santo discussed the school, what parents can expect, and more details on the upcoming open house.

Academies of Albuquerque Christian School

Foundations Academy

This is where their Pre-school, Pre-kindergarten, and Kindergarten students receive their foundation in Christian Education. Christian and academic foundations are taught in a loving environment that takes into consideration the developmental needs of the children. Students leave the Foundations academy with an understanding of the fact that God loves you.

Fundamentals Academy

Given the foundation of love, their first through fourth-grade students begin to apply their foundation to succeed in learning the skills needed for proficiency in academic areas as well as applying scripture and history to their daily lives and choices. The students will receive consistent, quality instruction in all academic areas. Students leave the Fundamentals academy with a solid understanding of basic academic principles as well as an understanding that all scripture is true and applicable.

Discipleship Academy

Given the foundation and fundamentals needed for their Christian walk, their fifth through eighth-grade students will show academic competencies in order to defend their faith and share with others. Students will continue to receive consistently, quality instruction in order to demonstrate their proficiency in all academic areas and develop skills in analytical thinking, group dynamics, time management, and articulation. Students leave the Discipleship academy with a solid Christian education and meet all of the expected student outcomes of Albuquerque Christian School.

Albuquerque Christian School will graduate students from eight grade who:

Are skilled in reading, writing, listening, thinking, and speaking

Show proficiency in math and science

Exhibit the skills needed to question and problem solve

Utilize resources to find, analyze, and evaluate information

Display competencies needed to succeed in high school

Understand the importance of a personal relationship with Christ

Articulate and defend their Christian worldview

Engage in acts of service for their community

Experience a Christian community in order to mentor and be mentored

Discover their God-given gifts in order to further the kingdom of Christ

Event details

Open House

February 15, 2020

2 PM – 4 PM

Albuquerque Christian School

