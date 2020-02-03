Healthy snacks on the go with Wise and Well

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness health practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body. He discussed healthy snacks for men and women on the go. These snacks are for individuals wishing to lose weight if they have diabetes or high blood pressure.
Healthy Snacks on the go for Weight Loss
- Red bell pepper with guacamole
- Greek yogurt and mixed berries
- Apple slices with peanut butter
- Cottage cheese with flax seeds and cinnamon
Healthy Snacks on the go with Diabetes
- Hard-Boiled Eggs
- Yogurt with Berries
- Handful of Almonds
- Veggies and Hummus
- Sliced Apples with Peanut Butter
Healthy Snack on the go with High Blood Pressure
- Carrots and hummus
- Greek yogurt with berries
- Apple slices and peanut butter
- Whole wheat crackers with tuna
- Dark chocolate covered bananas
