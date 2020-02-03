Love lives on furr-ever with Betty Bulldog

Travelin’ Jack is a dog that we knew and loved so well. He made constant appearances on New Mexico Living as Jill Lane’s trusted sidekick and traveling buddy. Lucky Paws Adoption Center will be unveiling a photo Tribute Wall dedicated to Travelin’ Jack and his work for shelter pets. Jill Lane, along with Betty Bulldog, discussed the tribute and everything Travelin’ Jack accomplished in his life.

In addition to the unveiling, there will be an Adoptathon and a Fundraiser to support FRIENDS OF LUCKY PAWS. Fun activities for kids and attendees will support the shelter pets. Also at the event, making her public debut will be Betty Bulldog, carrying on Travelin’ Jack’s legacy in promoting adoption and pets in need. Betty was recently adopted from CA and is a survivor of a puppy mill environment and life. She now is transitioning to life in a home and will help share the message of ADOPTION…..SAVING LIVES…LOVE.

Event details

The photo tribute wall will be unveiled on Sunday, February 8th, 2020.

Lucky Paws – Coronado Center

6600 Menaul Blvd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

12 PM – 2 PM

FREE to the general public

Like this: Like Loading...