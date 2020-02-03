Spring into the new year with Cool Springz

Getting in better shape is on most people’s resolution list. But if you’re not a fan of the gym, and want to have fun while exercising, then we’ve got the perfect place for you.

Cool Springz is a recreational facility unlike anything in New Mexico. They’re one-of-a-kind offering trampolines, laser tag, ninja courses, climbing walls, virtual reality simulators, sports simulator, stunt airbag, and battle beam.

Enjoy some refreshments at the snack bar! They offer great food options at great prices. You can enjoy your treats either in the lobby and watch sports, or head down to the ninja bar so you can watch people conquer the park!

Have an event coming up and you need a cool place to hold it? Why not have it at Cool Springz? They want to make your event a huge success! They can accommodate your school group, church group, team, or party whether you want to jump only or chose to include pizza and drinks, cake, awards ceremony or whatever you can think of to make your party a success.

Cool Springz is open 10 AM every day and is located at 5205 San Mateo Blvd, NE.

Like this: Like Loading...