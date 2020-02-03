The Wheels Museum has everything spinning

The Wheels Museum is a 501(c)3 organization in the Albuquerque Rail Yards dedicated to collecting, preserving and creating educational exhibits about the history of transportation in Albuquerque and New Mexico with emphasis on the impact on the development of the area. Their collections embrace the history of the railroads, the impact of the rail yards on Albuquerque, as well as automobiles, horse and wagon, and other modes of transportation. The Wheels Inc President Leba Freed and Silicon Heights Owner Judy Muldawer discussed the museum and the Silver Train Car that was recently donated to the museum.

The Wheels Museum is located on the site of the historic Santa Fe Railroad Shops in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. Built in 1914, the Albuquerque shops serviced steam locomotives operating on the Santa Fe Railroad. The Wheels Museum is currently housed in what the Santa Fe Railyards once referred to as The Storehouse, a long and narrow structure built in 1914, in which was kept an enormous inventory of all manner of parts and supplies for the larger maintenance shops and the entire Santa Fe railroad system in general.

Event details

Benefit Concert for The Wheels Museum

Rails, Roads, and Ragtime Featuring pianist Adam Swanson

On sale NOW! ALL AGES performance! Adam Swanson live in concert! The ONLY four-time world champion old-time piano player! This is going to be an incredible ragtime and early jazz performance! He’s played Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Hungary, Switzerland, Australia, The Strater Hotel and more! This will benefit The Wheels Museum Silver Iris Private Rail Car! Tickets will be more expensive on the day of the show so get yours NOW for the whole family! These make a great Christmas gift, too! There are sponsorships and donations available!

Sunday, February 9th, 2020

3 PM – 5 PM

First Unitarian Church

3701 Carlisle Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

$20 in advance, $25 at the door

The Wheels Museum is now open for small groups, events, tours, and presentations.

Open Monday – Thursday, 9 AM to 12 PM.

1100 2nd St. SW

Albuquerque, NM

87102

