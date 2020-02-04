The American Heart Association is addressing tobacco issues

The American Heart Association (AHA) and their volunteers are working within our community to empower citizens to take informed action on local and state policies, and champion policies and laws that help people avoid unhealthy practices and create safer communities. Their advocates are addressing critical healthcare concerns by advocating for policies that can improve access and boost the quality and value of care. Cardiologist and AHA Board President Robert Taylor discussed the results of their statewide poll regarding tobacco reform in New Mexico, the effects of tobacco on our hearts, and Senate Bill 131.

The AHA’s mission is to create a world free of heart disease and stroke — a world where everyone can achieve the best possible health—and it starts right here in our community. That’s why they believe we must come together to solve complex issues that affect this generation and generations to come. Together we can improve quality of life, ensure healthy environments, strengthen the economy, elevate care and change policy for all.

Like this: Like Loading...