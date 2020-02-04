Modern General Feed and Seed is truly a modern general store

Modern General Feed and Seed wants to feed your body with modern interpretations of classic recipes and seed your soul with tools for a better life. Owner and Founder Erin Wade discussed the business and what people can expect.

Modern General Feed and Seed is today’s truly modern general store; it’s not petticoats and ploughs, but turmeric shots and Thich Nhat Hanh. Modern General Feed and Seed offers sustenance for your healthy morning ritual; one-of-a-kind heirloom kitchen & garden products; and books that light up pathways of growth and change.

Start your day on top of the world with fresh-pressed juices, organic smoothies, adaptogen-spiked third-wave coffee, naturally leavened housemade bread, farm fresh eggs, whole grain-and-green bowls, stone-ground or alt-grain baked sundries.

Modern General Feed and Seed has two locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

