Animal Humane New Mexico highlights Pet of the Week

If you’re looking to add a sweet, four-legged friend to your family, Animal Humane New Mexico wants to help you out. They hold a lot of adoption events throughout the year and they’ll be hosting their Furr-Ever Yours Adoption Event in hopes of sending you home with a forever friend. Madison Beets discussed the event and highlighted their Pet of the Week.

Meet Coco, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a sweet, 4-year-old American Pit Bull Cross. She was an owner surrender and is ready for her new forever home. If you look at her photos, you’ll see a happy girl who loves to be around people.

She loves to go for walks and sniff new things. She’ll be a great student in doggie school and would love to show you her smarts. She’s eager to spend time with her new family and learn lots of fun games, good-girl manners, and how to catch a treat in the air. She’s ready for life’s adventures with someone who loves her.

Event details

Furr-Ever Yours Adoption Event

Friday, February 14th

All adoption fees for pets 6 months & older will be reduced to $14 on Friday, February 14th in honor of the human-animal bond. This event is being held at both of Animal Humane’s adoption centers.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

