Come see a production of ‘Peter & The Wolf’

Two of New Mexico’s largest arts and education organizations, NDI New Mexico and New Mexico Jazz Workshop, announce their partnership with Albuquerque’s inaugural poet laureate Hakim Bellamy to present an unforgettable dance event—a new production of Peter & The Wolf presented at The Hiland Theater. Hiland Artistic Director Steven Melendez and Associate Assistant Director Jackie Burns discussed the partnership, the production, and what audiences can expect.

A favorite spanning decades, Peter & The Wolf has helped introduce generations of children to the instruments of the orchestra and the concept of telling a story through music, fulfilling the goal Sergei Prokofiev set for himself in 1936. The production is co-choreographed by the new Hiland Artistic team—Steven Melendez and Tom Porras—and features a new, jazz interpretation of the legendary classic that will entertain audiences of all ages.

“Approaching Markus and Hakim to round out the artistic team on this idea was one of the easiest things I have done since arriving in Albuquerque,” said Melendez. “I think this speaks to the mission that NDI New Mexico, New Mexico Jazz Workshop and Hakim’s organization, Beyond Poetry LLC., each share – to use the arts to make unique and valuable connections across socio-economic divisions.”

The New Mexico Jazz Workshop musicians will be led by their Community Big Band Leader, Henry Estrada. “I’m looking forward to working on this music for Peter and the Wolf,” added Estrada. “It should be fun for the musicians, as well as the audience.”

Also featured on the Winter Dance Escape program will be the world premiere of Angels created for the NDI New Mexico Company XCel dancers by international choreographer Rodney Rivera, who recently came on as NDI New Mexico’s Dance Barns Artistic Director in Santa Fe.

“Now on the wings of the angels I fly gracefully to the heaven of heavens, to the embrace of the universe and the eternal light,” Rivera wrote of Angels. This ethereal trio is a beautiful expression of a spiritual journey, set to the music of J.S. Bach.

Event details

Peter & The Wolf

Friday, February 7th & Saturday, February 8th, 7 PM

$10 tickets

The Hiland Theater

