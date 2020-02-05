Go Red For Women Luncheon raises awareness for heart disease

February is Heart Month! The American Heart Association spends the month raising awareness for women’s heart health through a month-long campaign that includes events such as National Wear Red Day and their Go Red for Women Luncheon. American Heart Association Executive Director Sherri Wells and Dr. Irene Agostini discussed why Heart Month is so important and more about National Red Wear Day and the luncheon and what guests can expect from the events.

Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was born as a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat – heart disease. Slowly, the campaign grew into a movement – one that not only brought together thousands of women annually but became the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke all over the world. Go Red For Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. It’s not just about wearing red; it’s not just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about:

Providing women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health;

Building communities that support and provide access to healthy choices;

Demanding equal access to healthcare for all women and their families;

Increasing women in STEM in upcoming generations.

The Go Red for Women luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. They hope you will join them on their mission because about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

Event details

National Wear Red Day Rally

February 7th, 2020

Civic Plaza

2019-2020 Albuquerque Go Red Luncheon

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Hotel Albuquerque

