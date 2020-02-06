ALS Association New Mexico Chapter is hosting their 4th annual Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Benefit Fashion Show

The New Mexico Chapter was founded in 1999 by a small group of passionate individuals touched by ALS to serve the needs of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their families. Development Director Katie Crouch and Fashion Show Chair Jill Sivage discussed their fashion show and how it will help with those living with ALS in New Mexico.

Join the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter for The 4th Annual Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Benefit Fashion Show! Treat your Valentine to a night of elegance or make it a girl’s night out on the town! Sip on Tito`s Handmade Vodka Cocktails & Wines from Noble Vines Collection. Shop hottest styles from local boutiques, savor local food, taste award-winning wine, listen to new artists – Mira Gotto & Christian Lopez Meet Skylar Shaye known for her work in Grey’s-Anatomy, and treat your sweetheart with a silent auction item. All proceeds raised will help those living with ALS in the state of New Mexico.

