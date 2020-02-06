The 2020 AHCC La Noche Encantada Gala & Special Guest Host

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Events Sponsorship, Marketing and Membership Director Shannon Jacques and special Guest Host, Actor, Producer, and Comedian Noel G discussed The 2020 La Noche Encantada and Noel’s part of the celebration.

Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Our membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, we are inclusive and proud to consider ourselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

The 2020 La Noche Encantada has sold out! Attendees will be transformed back through 100 years of Commerce, Community and Culture from the second you walk through the doors! From the food to the décor, entertainment and program its self, we are celebrating Albuquerque and its achievements over the past 100 years

They would also like to introduce their celebrity host, who has been a Hollywood staple for over 20 years and is best known for his roles in Bruce Almighty, The Walking Dead, The Fast & Furious movies, and, of course, Training Day, Mr. Noel G!

Event details

February 8th, 2020, 6 PM

The Albuquerque Convention Center

