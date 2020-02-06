Travel back in time in American musical history with ‘Dreamgirls’

A sweeping and inspirational journey through 20th-century American popular music, Dreamgirls chronicles one Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. Through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco and more, Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry. Actor Alexandra Germain, who plays Deena Jones, and Actor Lowell Burton, who plays Curtis Taylor Jr. discussed the production and what audiences can expect.

“Dreamgirls is a show about a time in American musical history when rhythm and blues blended with other styles of popular music creating a new American sound. Act One is set in the fabulous sixties — a time when we were still screaming at Elvis and listening to the Beatles, but were dancing to the new beat of countless girl and boy groups like The Supremes, The Marvelettes, The Temptations and The Shirelles. Dreamgirls is not just about the singing and the dancing and the performing. The play is also about the behind-the-scenes reality of the entertainment industry — the business part of show business that made possible this cultural phenomenon. Act Two shows the creation and the arrival of disco — though the word is never used in the script. The subject matter of this play deals with a musical contribution to America of such importance that only now — decades later — are we beginning to understand.” – Michael Bennett

Event details

Dreamgirls

February 7th – 23rd, 2020

Fridays & Saturdays: 7:30 PM

Sundays: 2 PM

The African American Performing Arts Center

310 San Pedro Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

General Admission: $25

Senior/Student: $23

Group: $23

Like this: Like Loading...