About Face Med Spa answers your questions on laser resurfacing

A couple of months back, our Chad Brummett took a trip back to About Face Med Spa. They provide all sorts of skin treatment procedures that will have you feeling more confident than ever. Chad did the laser treatment called Viva for his acne scars, and now he is following up with Nurse Practitioner Laura Johnson. She also answered your questions about the process.

What if your skin is prone to scarring and hyperpigmentation? Is it safe? It is safe. It’s safe for all skin types.

Is this procedure safe for teenagers? Yes, it’s safe for them. They need to have a parent and have parental consent, but you can go as low as 15 years old.

How soon do I see some results? How often do I need to get this service done? Also, can I use my own plasma to stimulate progress? You see the results immediately. You’re smoother as soon as you get off the table. You can get it done every 4-6 weeks. You can add plasma at the end to help.

Can we use this on other parts of our bodies, not just the face? Yes, you can.

