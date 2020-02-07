ABQ to Do highlights events over the weekend

Books to the Big Screen: The Public Library and Friends of the Public Library present their annual book to film adaptation event, Books to the Big Screen! Please join them for their annual celebration of book-to-film adaptations with free movie screenings at the KiMo Theater, Main Library, Juan Tabo Library, and Special Collections Library. This year all the movies are Westerns!

High Noon, Friday, February 7th, 7 PM

True Grit, Saturday, February 8th, 7 PM

The Big Country, Sunday, February 9th, 2 PM

The Book of Mormon: Back by popular demand! The New York Times calls it “The Best Musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: The Funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it, “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread The Good Word. Now with standing room, only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation.

South Valley Visions – Outdoor Painting Workshop and Demo: Join the featured artists of South Valley Visions as they find painting inspiration at Gutiérrez-Hubbell House. Bring your own supplies and participate in the paint out or observe and discuss the paintings and process with the artists.

Saturday, February 8th, 2020

12 PM – 2 PM

Like this: Like Loading...