Massage Envy has the perfect gift for you this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you may be in search of the perfect gift for your Valentine. Well, Massage Envy might have what you’re looking for.

From day one in 2002, the Massage Envy brand was built on the foundation of helping people feel their best. But Massage Envy is not defined by its position as a category leader, rather by the lives changed by the work of therapists and estheticians across the country. Massage Envy has made therapeutic massage services and skincare solutions accessible to a network of more than 1.5 million members in franchised locations across the United States. And it’s all because of a belief that massage and skincare aren’t a luxury; they’re body maintenance, pure and simple — part of your total body care routine. Regular massage and facial care go a long way toward helping members and guests of Massage Envy franchised locations take care of themselves and do more — do more of what matters to them, what makes them happy, what makes them feel healthy and supports a more well-balanced lifestyle.

Valentine’s Day

Massage Envy wants you to win a free couple’s massage. All you have to do is text VALENTINE to 505-349-8813 to enter for your chance to win a free couple’s massage.

Skincare Services at Massage Envy

Your face is amazing and if you want to have an amazing complexion, routine facials with Massage Envy is a great way to start. Professionally trained or certified estheticians, focus on helping you develop an effective skincare routine that includes innovative, industry-leading products to help you achieve the results you’re looking for. Start your new skincare routine today. Start with a facial.

Massage Envy estheticians perform advanced skin care services such as Chemical Peels featuring PCA Skin® and an exclusive Microderm infusion treatment that adds revolutionary precision-timed hydration technology that goes above and beyond traditional microdermabrasion treatments.

Benefits of Massage

You know that post-massage feeling. Your mind is clear and your body is relaxed. An occasional massage leaves you feeling great, but regular massage can do so much more. The work your therapist does in each session builds on itself, helping your body maintain its relaxed state and your muscles to remain loose even during times of physical and mental stress.

