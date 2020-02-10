Bernalillo County Emergency Communications Department discusses emergency communications

Getting you help when there is an emergency. The Bernalillo County Emergency Communications Department answers 911 and non-emergency calls for law, fire, and medical services and provide emergency responses for Bernalillo County. Training Supervisor Carly Huffman and Team Supervisor April Tegeda discussed more about emergency communications.

They strive to save lives, protect property, stop crimes and prevent major fire loss while maintaining accurate information for their user agencies. They strive to enthusiastically provide the residents and employees of Bernalillo County with superior customer support through prompt, safe, results-oriented service, and to simplify emergency and non-emergency inquiries and requests. They strive to create a positive experience with every interaction and are committed to professionalism and service.

They will accomplish their goals by actively increasing their depth and breadth of knowledge of County services/procedures/policies; and by upholding the mission of the Bernalillo County government to provide services and facilities necessary to promote the welfare and safety of the public and our first responders.

Are you or have been interested in being an Emergency Communications Operator? They are always hiring. You can apply at the Human Resources Department of Bernalillo County at the Government Center on the fourth floor.

Like this: Like Loading...