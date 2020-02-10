Enjoy a new menu at MÁS Tapas y Vino

Located in the stylish Hotel Andaluz, MÁS Tapas y Vino is a full-service restaurant and tapas bar inspired by the bold flavors, rich history and exuberance of Spanish cooking. MÁS offers fresh reinventions of traditional Spanish cuisine with an emphasis on organic, fresh and locally-sourced foods and high-quality ingredients.

They are rolling out their new lunch menu, with an emphasis on healthy, light, fresh and organic food. With the start of the new year, a lot of people are looking into eating cleaner, and at MÁS, they’re offering food that supports it. They’re even offering vegan options!

Lunch starts at 11 am daily, but the eatery is also open for breakfast and dinner.

