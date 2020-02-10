Wow your Valentine with the gift of a Singing Valentine

The Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative (ABCC) is an organization representing six men’s and women’s a cappella choruses in town. They’ve been providing Singing Valentines as the group’s primary fundraiser in Albuquerque for 25 years. ABCC Founder Tony Sparks discussed what’s included in a Singing Valentine and what you can expect.

This community service lets people send a touching, heartfelt surprise to a friend, colleague or loved one in the form of a Valentine serenade. The recipient gets a long-stem rose, heart-shaped box of chocolates and personal greeting, along with two love songs sung in four-part harmony by a talented quartet.

The standard package with a single rose is $60; the deluxe package including a dozen roses is only $100. Orders may be placed online or by calling 505-323-SING. A portion of the proceeds supports the New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp, a summer music camp for high school students from around the state.

