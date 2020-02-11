Do you suffer from migraines? Albuquerque Neuroscience can help

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. They have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease for the last 30 years. Clinical Research Coordinator Anderson Riddle discussed a new clinical study on migraine headaches.

Albuquerque Neuroscience is researching a new treatment option for migraine headaches. This study will explore a common class of migraine medication delivered as a nasal spray. They will see if the nasal spray formulation works more quickly and is more effective.

