Know the benefits of permanent makeup with Derma Dolce

Permanent makeup is a gift, a luxury, a convenience that we all deserve no matter what age and Derma Dolce wants to provide that experience. Derma Dolce’s February special is encouraging women to put themselves first and treat themselves this Valentine’s Day.

If you are seeking a quality makeover without having plastic surgery, permanent makeup is your answer. When applied correctly, permanent makeup allows you to wake up each morning with a fresh look. You no longer have to worry about applying eyeliner correctly, lipstick-wearing off or loss of eyebrows by the end of the day. Whether you choose to have a full face procedure or just one area enhanced with permanent makeup, you will quickly realize the many benefits of your new look.

Permanent makeup is possible through a procedure called micropigmentation in which a pigment is embedded beneath the skin to add permanent color. In addition to defining the eyes, it is used to enhance eyebrows and lips creating a beautiful permanent look.

