Spend Valentine’s Day at The County Line of Albuquerque

With their unparalleled views, huge racks of ribs, excellent steaks fish, salads, and homemade desserts, The Country Line of Albuquerque is the perfect place to bring someone you love for Valentine’s Day or any special occasion. General Manager Steve Renfro and Events Coordinator Molly McGehee discussed their desserts, the views, the romantic atmosphere, and live music they provide to help you have a great Valentine’s Day.

Right now, they are doing a fun social media contest for Valentine’s Day. If you go their social media posts, either Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, and use #MeatMel8r you can be entered to win a great Valentine’s Day giveaway.

The County Line has been serving up Legendary Texas BBQ for over 35 years! They also have several fantastic homemade desserts including fruit cobbler, cheesecake, brownies, bread pudding, and their brand new banana pudding.

Their panoramic views of the city and the Sandia Mountains makes County Line the perfect place to enjoy a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day. Come enjoy one of these fantastic ABQ sunsets sometime soon!

Group dining is one of their specialties. They have a fantastic event space or can cater to your group anytime, BBQ Makes Everybody Someone.

Reservations are accepted, just call 505-856-7477, or you can visit their website.

The County Line also has several visitors from the film industry. Just a few months ago, Tom Hanks stopped by, so you never know who you might see!

Like this: Like Loading...