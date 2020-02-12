Give the gift of pie this Valentine’s Day with Village Inn

Village Inn has been service made from scratch pancakes for over 60 years. They serve “The Best Pies in America” because they win so many Blue Ribbons at the American Pie Council every year and they share them with you for free on Wednesdays. Operations Director John Christopher stopped by to discuss what Village Inn is doing for this Valentine’s Day.

For Valentine’s Day, you can give the gift of pies. Whether you have a special valentine, or you want to bring one for your friends, family, coworkers, wherever, Village Inn can help you. You can call ahead, order online, or just stop in in-person to pick up your pie.

Don’t forget you can be a part of Village Inn’s eClub. Just go to their website to apply and to be the first to know about special offers and events. Plus they’re offering a special coupon for signing up today.

