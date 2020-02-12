Leilani is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

Every week, Animal Humane New Mexico brings in their adoptable, Pet of the Week. Fundraising Events & Merchandising Associate Manager Madison Beets spoke more about their pet of the week, and their upcoming adoption event.

Meet Leilani, a one-year-old boxer-mix, and was a transfer from Roswell. She is quick to love, quick to bond. She may be a boxer-mix but she is 100% a lap dog. She is looking for her forever home, and if you think she’s the right dog for you and your family, come meet her today!

Event details

Furr-Ever Yours Adoption Event

Friday, February 14th

10 AM – 6 PM

In honor of the human-animal bond, adoption fees for pets 6 months and older will only be $14! This event is being held at both of Animal Humane’s adoption centers.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

