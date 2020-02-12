New Mexico Philharmonic presents ‘Elgar & Mahler 7’

The New Mexico Philharmonic is a professional symphony orchestra that performs over 30 concerts each year in the Albuquerque area. Music Director Roberto Minczuk discussed their upcoming concert performance.

Join the New Mexico Philharmonic as they present “Elgar & Mahler 7.” Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniță, winner of the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition is soloist in Elgar’s seminal and passionate Cello Concerto. Then, it’s Mahler’s Symphony No. 7—an epic work that helped reinvent the orchestra. With innovative orchestration (including a guitar and mandolin) and using standard instruments in very different ways, Mahler 7 is a soundscape of unique genius.

Event details

Saturday, February 15, 2020, 6 PM

Popejoy Hall

203 Cornell Dr NE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Like this: Like Loading...