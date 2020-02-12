Takumi Japanese Restuarant offers a unique dining experience

Takumi Japanese Restaurant offers the most interactive Japanese dining experience. Modern style inspired by Japanese traditions, Takumi Japanese Restaurants Sushi Bar provides fresh hand-crafted sushi that is simply amazing. Takumi Japanese Restaurants Teppanyaki dining has the talented Teppanyaki chefs cook in front of you, performing an entertaining show and prepare delicious food right before your eyes.

On November 29, 2017, Takumi Japanese Restaurant successfully opened the first Japanese Yakiniku (Japanese style BBQ) in Albuquerque, with smokeless personal grills installed at each table, which allows customers to be a Samurai BBQ chef for an evening. On November 29, 2018, Takumi launched the most authentic, healthy, fun Japanese Shabu Shabu-hot pot Vegetarian, another new style of eastern Asian culture dine-in experience to Albuquerque.

Takumi – they cook it up like NO other!

