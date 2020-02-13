Aux Dog Theatre presents ‘The Laughing Dog’

Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill is proud to present The Laughing Dog on Valentine’s Weekend. Aux Dog Literary Manager Andy Mayo discussed the show and what audiences can expect.

Trade laughs for kisses this Valentine’s weekend with eleven short comedies from across the country. Andy Mayo and Aux Dog’s Artistic Associate, Angela Littleton read over 170 script submissions from across the nation. The selections are by some well-known contemporary playwrights like Levine and Guyton.

The program

Dead Giveaway, by Daniel Guyton. Directed by Victoria J. Liberatori. Cast: Jessica Osbourne, Jeff Dolecek. Happy Valentine’s Day!

The Ice Man, by Hope Hommersand. Directed by Zoe Yeoman. Cast: Ronda Lewis, Yannig Morin. What’s it all about – poetry.

The Ripple Effect, by Arianna Rose. Directed by Victoria J. Liberatori. Cast: Kate Bergeron, Jeff Dolecek. Practice makes perfect?

Getting Lucky, by Chris Shaw Swanson. Directed by Zoe Yeoman. Cast: Jeanette Aguilar Harris, Tim MacAlpine. ‘Getting lucky’ sidetracked by a less than energetic pet.

Asking For It, by Vicki Meagher. Directed by Jessica Osbourne. Cast: Sarah Kennedy, Margie Maes, Phil Shortell. Judge, he was asking for it!

Scripted, by Mark Harvey Levine. Directed by Victoria J. Liberatori. Cast: Lisa Fenstermacher, Tim MacAlpine. Whose life is it, anyway?

Asteroid!, by Mark Flaherty. Directed by Mark Flaherty. Cast: Jessica Osbourne, Ryan Dobbs. A bank robbery, love, an asteroid.

Home for Retired Canadian Girlfriends, by John Bavoso. Directed by Jessica Osbourne. Cast: Katherine Jackson, Bradd Howard. Is that Canadian girlfriend real?

Commitment, by Alexander Wilkie. Directed by Zoe Yeoman. Cast: Kate Bergeron, Jeff Dolecek. Best friends and the challenge of love.

Coming to Town, by Keith Whalen. Directed by Jessica Osbourne. Cast: Margie Maes, Phil Shortell, John Cuellar. Parents – the source of fake news.

Event details

Valentine’s Weekend

Friday, Feb 14, 8 PM

Saturday, Feb 15, 8 PM

Sunday, Feb 16, 2 PM

