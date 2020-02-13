‘Dracula, A Love Story’ brings popular macabre novel to the stage

Back by popular demand, Patricia Dickinson Wells brings Bram Stoker’s macabre novel Dracula back to the stage for two breathtaking performances of a fully realized dance rendition, Dracula, A Love Story. Actors Kevin Gallacher and Natalee Maxwell discussed the production and what audiences can expect from this performance.

Festival Ballet Albuquerque’s production promises to be a truly 21st-century version of the 19th-century story that continues to capture the imaginations of young and old alike. The company is also known for its critically acclaimed Firebird Ballet, The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, Billy the Kid, Coppelia, and Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Dracula meets Lestat” in this dramatic vampire production, complete with choreography by Patricia Dickinson Wells, sets by John Malolepsy, lighting by Eric Kennedy, lavish costumes, and flying trickery provided by Flying by Foy from Las Vegas. The powerful choreography, classical music, eerie effects, and unsurpassed love story spanning centuries all combine to pack plenty of scares into a production not to be missed—a sophisticated original ballet set in an elegant, dark portrayal of Stoker’s timeless tale of love, blood-lust, loss, and redemption. A great Valentine’s Day offering—see it if you dare!

Event details

February 14th & 15th, 2020

7 PM

Tickets: $10 – $46

Like this: Like Loading...