Enjoy glitz and glam at the New Mexico Burlesque Festival

The New Mexico Burlesque Festival is back. Every year this festival takes place Valentine’s weekend at the Historic KiMo Theatre. This two-night event is full of all sorts of talent, awe, glitz and glam, and Producer Joy Coy and featured guest Kitten de Ville discussed what people can expect this year at the show.

Produced by local Albuquerque team, Unicorn Productions, the annual New Mexico Burlesque Festival is a national-level showcase that takes place every Valentine’s weekend at the historic KiMo Theatre. With hundreds of video submissions from all over the US and abroad each year, many applicants hope to make it into the coveted position as a performer cast in the show. Often holding titles from the esteemed Burlesque Hall of Fame, top-tier headliners and emcees draw audience members of all ages who enjoy two different shows on two different nights full of talent, awe, glitz, and glam. Bringing professional burlesque and variety shows to the performance art scene, Unicorn Productions additionally holds 3 other shows a year, which are often sold-out.

Kitten de Ville is an international burlesque icon and pioneer of the neo-burlesque movement and will be talking about the art form. Kitten de Ville and Joy Coy will both be performing in the Friday night showcase at the New Mexico Burlesque Festival.

Event details

The New Mexico Burlesque Festival

Friday, February 14th – Saturday, February 15th

Doors open at 7 PM

Show starts at 8 PM

KiMo Theatre

Burlesque workshops will be held with Kitten de Ville and other festival headliners on Saturday, February 15th and Sunday, February 16th at Maple Street Dance Space in Nob Hill.

Like this: Like Loading...