Red Light Cameras is a local staple in the Duke City music scene

Red Light Cameras are a soulful indie rock band from Albuquerque, New Mexico. For the last decade, they have earned their place as a local staple in the Albuquerque music scene. The band has played everything from Summerfest to Special Shapes Glodeos to even the Mayor of Albuquerque’s State of the City Address. They were the recent recipients of Albuquerque The Magazine’s Best Local Band, Red Light Cameras continue to produce new music and put on one of the best live shows in town.

Red Light Cameras have a special Valentine’s Day show happening at Meow Wolf the next day.

They will also have a new album being released later this spring that was recorded here in Albuquerque. You can also catch Red Light Cameras on tour to SWSW in Austin, Texas in March.

