The American Heart Association wants you to Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. Survivor and Women’s Health Advocate Amanda Gabaldon and Communications Director Davida Gallegos discussed the event.

It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.

Their annual Go Red for Women Luncheon is on February 19th at Hotel Albuquerque. It brings together our community for a day of networking, education, and fun. It will all be focused on women’s heart health!

If you can’t make the luncheon, they do offer volunteering events all year long. Just go to their website for more information.

