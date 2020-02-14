ABQ to Do highlights events happening over the weekend in the Duke City

ABQ to Do stopped by to highlight some of the great weekend events going on around the Duke City.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Grab your binoculars and head to the Botanic Garden for the nationwide Great Backyard Bird Count. Volunteer with other citizen scientists around the country for this annual snapshot of migratory birds. All information collected will be given to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to be compiled with data from around the country.

Saturday, February 15th, 8:30 AM – 11 AM

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: The hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy is coming to Albuquerque with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join show creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made.

Friday, February 14th, 7 PM

Start Your Garden NOW! Community Seed Swap: Learn about how to plan your backyard garden. Discussion of planting calendar, site mapping, diet inventory and seed starting with an emphasis on local environmental concerns. Bring your seeds to share and participate in a seed exchange.

Saturday, February 15th, 9 AM

