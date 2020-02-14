Comedian Taylor Williamson is performing at the Stage at the Star

Stand-up comedian Taylor Williamson was the second-place winner of season 8 of America’s Got Talent, and he was named one of the show’s top five favorite acts of all time in their recent 10 years AGT Anniversary Special. He’s currently on tour and making a stop at The Stage at The Star for four shows. He also stopped by to discuss his show and about his career in comedy.

Williamson started performing stand-up comedy while he was a senior in high school in Del Mar, California. He now lives in Los Angeles and travels around the world telling jokes. He’s performed at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada and he was the youngest comedian to ever perform on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He’s also appeared on MTV’s TRL, Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Last Call with Carson Daly, and he was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Event details

Taylor Williamson

The Stage at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

Friday, February 14th, 7 PM & 9:30 PM

Saturday, February 15th, 7 PM & 9:30 PM

This event is 21 and over. Any Ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 21 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.

