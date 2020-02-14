Learn about the history of the telephone at the Telephone Museum

Telephones. We’ve all used one at least once in our lives, and most of us carry our cellphones with us everywhere we go. We depend on our cellular devices for almost everything now; calls, texting, video calls, social media, apps, games, cameras, music, you name it. We even have devices you never thought of that make calls; smartwatches, tablets, smart home devices such as Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. With today’s technology, telecommunications has become a great convenience for the everyday person.

Have you ever wondered where it all began? How did we get here? Did you know that there is a place in Albuquerque that will educate you on the history of the telephone? Welcome to the Telephone Museum of New Mexico.

The Telephone Museum of New Mexico consists of 4 floors of exhibits, telephone switchboards, and telephones as well as 4 audio exhibits in the original telephone building of 1906. Located in downtown Albuquerque it has displays and guided tours (if scheduled) that tell NM history, science, geography, and inventions evolved in the communications industry.

Their purpose is to educate young and old alike to the history of the telephone in New Mexico and to preserve the legacy of the telephone people who built that industry in New Mexico.

The “Museum Room” was located in a telephone building but is now in the 1906 telephone building in downtown Albuquerque. Volunteers were involved from Bell System retirees and other interested parties. The Museum is an all-volunteer organization.

The museum is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 10 AM – 1:30 PM. You can call them at (505) 842-2937 for more information.

