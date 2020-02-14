UNM Truman Health Services encourages you to know your HIV Status

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

At Truman Health Services they offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting their patients’ medical, social, behavioral, and mental health needs. Truman Health services offer community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.

Free Walk-In HIV Testing

Tuesday Mornings 8 AM-12 PM

Thursday Afternoons/Evenings 1 pM – 7 PM

UNM Truman Health Services

801 Encino Pl NE Ste. A6

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Like this: Like Loading...