UNM Truman Health Services encourages you to know your HIV Status

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
At Truman Health Services they offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting their patients’ medical, social, behavioral, and mental health needs. Truman Health services offer community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.
Free Walk-In HIV Testing
Tuesday Mornings 8 AM-12 PM
Thursday Afternoons/Evenings 1 pM – 7 PM
UNM Truman Health Services
801 Encino Pl NE Ste. A6
Albuquerque, NM 87102
