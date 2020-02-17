Andy & Edie is a unique and locally owned boutique

Andy & Edie is a locally owned and operated, thoughtfully curated boutique in Nob Hill. Inspired by their namesakes Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick, they encourage our community to boldly be themselves and express themselves with fashion. Store Manager/Curator Amanda Cardona and Stylist/Associate Kimberly Garley discussed who they are as well as showcased a sampling of the merchandise you would find at their boutique.

Andy & Edie carries some local artisans while also striving to curate the boutique with what is currently on-trend while setting their selections apart from what one might find at the mall. They are inspired by trends in music, art, and culture, as well as their friends, clients, and the local community.

Andy & Edie strive to be there for their regulars and friends, as they like to think of their guests, whether they are shopping for themselves, dressing for a special occasion or searching for a perfect gift.

They have new stock arriving weekly.

