Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their 4th annual Sheriff’s Ball

Back for the 4th year, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up to host the annual Sheriff’s Ball. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III discussed the event, who it’s for, and how people can donate.

In March, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III and his Command Staff will be hosting the 4th Annual Sheriff’s Ball: Giving From the Heart. Please join the Sheriff in honoring the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office 2020 Deputies and Civilian of the year, along with Lifesaver Awards; and a very special presentation to “The Heart of the Community” for unmatched generosity and continued commitment to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of this County.

Event details

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

6:00 PM

Hotel Albuquerque

800 Rio Grande Blvd NW

Albuquerque, NM 87104

