Indian Pueblo Cultural Center receives $15K Grant from NM Gas Co. for Makerspace

Albuquerque’s Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is your Gateway to the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico. An authentic and immersive experience awaits at this world-class museum and cultural center that allows visitors to learn about Indigenous cultures through interactive permanent and rotating exhibits, Native American dances, and unique cultural dining and shopping opportunities. Vice President of Cultural & Community Engagement Beverlee McClure discussed a new grant the Cultural Center received.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) has received a $15,000 economic development award from New Mexico Gas Company (NMGC) and its parent company Emera, Inc. (Emera) to support the development of the Indian Pueblo Opportunity Center (IPOC) entrepreneurial maker space center to be built on IPCC grounds.

These funds are provided to support activities and projects related to training current and potential employees, promoting business and job attraction, and the creation and retention of job opportunities in New Mexico. The award is part of a $5 million Economic Development Fund that NMGC and Emera developed to invest in and support the New Mexico communities it serves, and contribute to the overall economic growth in the state.

The IPOC is an inclusive, collaborative space where Native Americans and other community members interested in starting businesses in the areas of agriculture, food-based production, and other creative industries including Native jewelry and pottery, can have access to tools, acquire skills, further knowledge, and receive support and training from local experts.

