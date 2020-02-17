Rhubarb & Elliott is serving healthy food for communities

Rhubarb & Elliott (R&E) is serving healthy, delicious school lunch and community centers program. They’ve been serving over 2,000 students daily in the Duke City. Owner Ruth Rosenstein and General Manager Travis Carpenter discussed who they are, who they provide for, and their objective in serving healthy food.

Rhubarb & Elliott has been feeding communities throughout New Mexico since they first started cooking delicious lunches and delivering them to local schools and community centers ten years ago. They began their adventure eight years ago when a Manzano mom (Rhubarb) started R&E in the school kitchen. Back then, it was just Rhubarb, her mother, and an ambition to bring fresh, creative food to the community. Today, though R&E serves over 2,000 students, they remain committed to their core principles and to the communities they serve. R&E believes by providing healthy and expansive food, they help everyone. They help students focus, teachers engage and give parents one less thing to worry about.

R&E is eager to provide their made-from-scratch food to students, faculty, and staff. They also provide other offerings throughout the year, such as to go lunches and catering both at the JCC and for offices, and they run a cafe located in the JCC. It serves soup, sandwiches, salads, and snacks. To find out what they’re cooking, you can check out their Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...