Infant Care at New Mexico’s first Nido

Finding the right child care for your infant is something many new parents struggle with. Founder and Director of Montessori ONE Academy Tina Patel discussed her unique answer to the child care question.

Founded in 2007, Montessori ONE Academy is Albuquerque’s only AMI (Association Montessori International/USA) recognized school. With infant, preschool, and elementary programs, children at Montessori ONE Academy are encouraged to explore, investigate and fulfill their natural curiosity about the world around them. Under the guidance of their certified Montessori teachers, children develop at their own pace and learn that school can be a fun and exciting adventure… thus creating lifelong learners.

In 2019, Montessori ONE Academy expanded its award-winning preschool and elementary programs to introduce New Mexico’s first authentic Montessori infant care program, called a Nido. Nido, the Italian word for “nest”, is so much more than traditional daycare. Serving infants ranging in age from six weeks through 14 months, Montessori ONE Academy’s Nido provides infants with a beautiful, safe, and nurturing atmosphere while sensorial activities engage them in discovery.

As with all Montessori, independence, and freedom to explore within age-appropriate limits is important. The Nido program begins the foundation for this by fostering freedom of movement, fine motor development, early socialization, and language development. By providing an open classroom, infants are provided opportunities for movement and safe exploration while spoken language skills unfold naturally in the social, nurturing environment. Sign language is taught to infants to aid in their self-expression. Spanish is also introduced as groundwork for second language acquisition. To provide consistent structure and reinforce emotional stability, infants follow a feeding, changing, and nap schedule based upon the infant’s needs and the pre-established home routine.

Originally designed for working parents, the Nido carefully replicates a loving, nurturing and supportive home environment. With before and aftercare on-site, as well as, child care during fall, winter, spring, and summer breaks, parents can rely on consistent, quality, care for their children.

In Fall 2020, Montessori ONE Academy will introduce inter-generational programming to all school programs (Nido, Preschool, Elementary) when neighboring Amaran Senior Living opens.

Private tours are conducted Monday through Friday mornings. To schedule a private tour, parents are encouraged to visit their website or call (505) 822-5150.

