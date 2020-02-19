Enjoy date night with Dinner & A Movie

The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience and O’Niell’s Irish Pub have teamed up to present Dinner & A Movie every Wednesday night at O’Niell’s. Classic movies, dinner, drinks, and special menu items that relate to the movie being screened. Executive Director Ivan Wiener and General Manager of O’Neill’s Irish Pub Mandy Busby discussed what the event is and what people can expect.

Join an entire community of film lovers as they come out every week, packing the event space at O’Niell’s for Dinner and a Movie. Films are scheduled through October, every Wednesday night.

The 8th annual Albuquerque Film & Music Experience brings together A-list talent with students, local filmmakers, musicians, and the community to entertain, educate, and contribute to Albuquerque’s creative economy. AFMX celebrates the magic and extraordinary fusion of cinematic and musical talent that makes their mission + vision unique and exciting.

