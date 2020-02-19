Good Company NM is New Mexico’s clothing boutique

Opening up in the summer of 2019, Good Company NM is a family-owned and operated New Mexico LifeStyle Clothing boutique, and online store. Owner Crystalynn Maestas and son Antonio Villegas discussed the business, how they got started, their future plans, and where people can get their items.

Although new on the scene, they’re a branch off of a mom and pop’s Screen Printing and Embroidery Shop that has been doing business in Albuquerque for 20 years. A business Maestas’ mom hoped to pass to her kids.

For 20 years, they’ve printed and embroidered everything in Albuquerque from little league to big company items. They specialize in creating logos, developing ideas for local clothing lines, teams, really anything that has to do with design, embroidery, and screen printing.

When Maestas’s mom decided she was ready to pass the baton, she decided to take Good Company NM in a completely different direction and bring some new excitement into what they’ve already been doing for two decades. They now create and release their own custom items, share their passion for creating on a different scale, and have become more active in the community at a time that art is being celebrated.

