How Carnival in Albuquerque is an important cultural experience

A Carnival event has been put on by Frank and Pilar Leto for the past fourteen years at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Both Frank and Pilar received the Creative Bravos Legacy Award in 2018 for their commitment to bringing culture and education to the Albuquerque community. Frank Leto discussed the event as well as brought in a live performance from PANdemonium.

Carnaval, the festive season occurring before Lent in many countries, is one of the world’s most widespread celebrations and one of its biggest parties. Frank Leto Musical Ventures and the NHCC continue their annual partnership to celebrate Carnaval at the Center with a festive and colorful evening of music, dance, and theatre, featuring the Odara Dance Ensemble and the musical group PANdemonium. Carnaval 2020, a dazzling spectacle of vibrant dance, engaging music, and beautiful costumes, showcases the Carnaval traditions of Cuba, Trinidad, Brazil, and New Orleans and marks the 15th annual Carnaval Celebration at the NHCC.

PANdemonium performs original music representing the cultural traditions of Brazil, Trinidad, Cuba, and New Orleans. Pilar and the Odara Dance Ensemble, create choreography that reflects these locations dance styles (samba, calypso, comparsa, etc.) and traditional costumes. The show also incorporates theatrics and comedy in its presentation.

Like this: Like Loading...