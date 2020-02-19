The Vortex Theatre ‘The Heart is a Lonely Hunter’

The Heart is a Lonely Hunter examines loneliness, the human need for understanding, and our search for love. Actor Mark Lynch and Actress RaSandra Daniels discussed the production and what audiences can expect from a show.

The play explores a universal longing for connection. At its center is John Singer, a lonely deaf man, who becomes the confidant to a constellation of disparate souls—an angry carnival worker, a crusading physician, the owner of a failing café and a fifteen-year-old girl in love with music—all seeking understanding and compassion from a man desperately in need of understanding himself. Each pours their heart out to Singer, and he, in turn, changes their disenchanted lives in ways they could never imagine. Moving, sensitive and deeply humane.

The play runs from February 14 – March 8, 2020. 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Opening weekend tickets are $17

Pay What you Will and Talkback is Sunday, February 23.

General admission is $24.

Students to age 21 are $17.

There is an ASL interpreted performance on Friday February 21.

The Vortex, Albuquerque’s oldest continuously-running Black Box Theatre, has been a pioneering venue for classic, contemporary, and cutting-edge theatre since 1976. The theatre continues to entertain audiences with some of the city’s finest stage productions, from local and national premieres to new interpretations of classic works. The VORTEX is a 501(c)3 (non-profit) organization.

