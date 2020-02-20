Aux Dog Theatre presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’

The Aux Dog Theatre is proud to present The Glass Menagerie. Actor Frederick Ponzlov and Actress Tilcara Webb discussed the production and what audiences can expect.

In this production, The Glass Menagerie by one of America’s greatest playwrights, Tennessee Williams, is presented in a radical reimagining of the mid-century masterpiece. Indeed, this play was revolutionary for its time and introduced trend-setting theatrical elements like expressionistic music, lighting, and projections. The Aux Dog Theatre production directed by veteran theatre artist, Frederick Ponzlov, departs from the traditional casting of the play and instead casts the central character of Tom as an aged 70-year-old. This choice intensifies the memory aspects of the play and brings a new and innovative perspective to this classic.

The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams’ first major play to appear on Broadway, is an autobiographical work. In it, he delineates several personal and societal problems: the isolation of those who are outsiders for one reason or another, the hardships faced by single mothers, the difficulties a disability may create for a family, and the struggle of a young artist to begin his career.

Event details

February 21st – March 15th

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2 PM

Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill

Tickets

General admission $23

Senior/ATG-TLC//Industry (AEA, SAG, AFTRA, etc)/Service (Military & First Responders), 35 and UNDER $20

Students $12

Groups of 10+ $10

OPENING WEEKEND DISCOUNTS: ALL ADULTS $15; STUDENTS $5

