Let Stonewood Flooring LLC be your place to go for your home needs

Stonewood Flooring, LLC is a locally owned and operated flooring company. The Stonewood philosophy is to provide the highest level of customer service and build strong relationships with their customers. They strive to go above and beyond for each customer and instill this value in each of the employees that have joined them since their humble beginnings. From designing your project to loading your vehicle Stonewood will go the extra mile. Many of their customers have become friends and family and are greeted as such every time they visit.

Designing your home can be a daunting task which is why they have several experienced professionals to assist in the process. With over 100 years of combined experience, they strive to create a welcoming and beneficial experience when building or transforming your dream home. Stonewood Flooring pride themselves on staying abreast of the latest trends, colors, and styles. Stonewood Flooring is more than just floors, they provide coverings for all of your home surfaces. Their showroom has an enormous selection, everything from decorative mosaics and large format porcelain tiles to natural stone, wood and carpet. Not only do they provide a selection that is sure to meet the style requirements of every customer’s style but they also have something for every budget.

