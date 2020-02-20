Street Cat HUB is having a grand opening event

Street Cat HUB is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving the city of Albuquerque and assisting surrounding areas with the spay and neuter of free-roaming cats. Board Secretary & Treasurer Angela Hoover and Executive Director Anna Ludwig discussed who they are and the grand opening of their new space.

The main focus of Street Cat HUB is feral cat and colony population control using humane alternatives to euthanasia, such as TNR (trap, neuter & return). Street Cat Hub is dedicated to providing education and steady resources to ensure the well being of the feral and free-roaming cat population. Street Cat HUB strives to be an example for other rescue programs throughout New Mexico that opt for TNR as a solution to the cat population crisis.

Street cat HUB Inc. was founded on August 5, 2014. It was created to continue the work of a three-year start-up program administered by Best Friends Animal Society and PetSmart Charities. They joined forces with the City of Albuquerque to reduce the euthanasia of cats at the city shelter and to end the euthanasia of healthy feral cats. By design, PetSmart Charities and Best Friends Animal Society ended their support on April 1, 2015, with Street Cat HUB taking over the program.

Street Cat HUB was founded by Jayne Sage, who began TNR work as an advocate for her neighborhood in Albuquerque. Fixing over 70 cats in her immediate area, she began to look into nearby neighborhoods to provide further assistance. Appalled by the euthanasia numbers at the Albuquerque shelter, she began advocating for TNR citywide. She volunteered for the NMAF Street Cat Companion Program for around 10 years. She was then employed by Best Friends, serving as program coordinator in the final year of their program in Albuquerque. She went on to found Street Cat HUB specifically to continue the work of the successful Best Friends program.

