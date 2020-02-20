The NM Empowered Conference addresses the issues of assault

NM Empowered the brainchild of Albuquerque native Lisa Castro. It was created to bring all of the state’s resources together under one roof to change the way sexual and domestic violence are discussed. Lisa often states… “it starts with mental health and healing. Until we have a mental shift change will not occur.” Lisa is passionate about including the entire community and being a part of the positive future for New Mexico as many of her fellow generations have begun to do.

The NM Empowered Conference is a two-day conference that brings together resources from across the state to address the issues of sexual and domestic assault. It will be done in a safe environment while building a community for support. Day one will introduce self-defense and go over the resources from a law enforcement perspective. Day two will offer a large array of intrinsic healing opportunities; they will offer yoga, goal setting workshops, sex trafficking awareness workshops, motivational coaching exercises, and so much more.

In addition resources from nonprofits like All Faiths Children’s Home, Rape Crisis of Central New Mexico and more will be present with information.

They are also happy to promote the dinner and fashion show happening on day one. A portion of the proceeds will be going to multiple nonprofits in the state. The fashion show will include some models that have themselves been victims of violence. That night we will also have Mayor Greg Hull in the house to speak about what he feels will help drive the positive change we need.

Event details

Saturday, February 22nd – Sunday, February 23rd

The Craftroom – NM Conference

2809 Broadbent Pkwy NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Fashion Show

Electric Playhouse

5201 Ouray Rd NW

Like this: Like Loading...