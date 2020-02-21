ABQ To Do highlights fun, family-friendly weekend events

The ABQ To Do crew highlighted some great weekend events going on around the Duke City.

On Saturday, Feb 22 adults and kids can learn about Pueblo pottery. Learn about the different Pueblo groups, their techniques and materials used to make a pot. There are also some hands-on activities.

The event will be held at the Bachechi Open Space from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 acclaimed biographer Brian Jay Jones will discuss Jim Henson’s early TV and commercial work through his work as an avant-garde filmmaker and documentarian. Jones will also provide some insight into Henson’s little-known connections to New Mexico.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum.

Also happening on Sunday, Feb. 23 is the “We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” concert. Michelle Berting Brett takes center stage accompanied by her band to re-create the Carpenters’ arrangements and sound. Michelle shares stories about the Carpenters to broaden the experience.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Popejoy Hall.

